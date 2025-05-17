Why You Shouldn't Throw Out Your Damaged Headphones And Earbuds

As you continue to use your headphones or earbuds at your home, in the office, at the gym, or during your outdoor runs, they are exposed to occasional drops, wire tugs, and moisture from rain or sweat. Over time, this wear and tear can end up damaging your favorite pair. Of course, if it's a cheap set you picked up at a drugstore or got on a flight, it might not be a big deal. But if it's an expensive pair of headphones or TWS earbuds, you shouldn't give up on them so quickly.

Even the most expensive headphones or earbuds are bound to fail at some point. When that happens, you might run into issues like muffled sound, audio cutting in and out, one side not working, or the device not powering on at all. In most cases, it's more cost-effective to get them repaired than buy a new pair. And if a repair isn't possible, you can repurpose or recycle your old headphones instead of simply tossing them in the trash.

Below, we'll walk you through various options to repair, repurpose, or recycle your damaged headphones and earbuds.