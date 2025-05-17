Why You Shouldn't Throw Out Your Damaged Headphones And Earbuds
As you continue to use your headphones or earbuds at your home, in the office, at the gym, or during your outdoor runs, they are exposed to occasional drops, wire tugs, and moisture from rain or sweat. Over time, this wear and tear can end up damaging your favorite pair. Of course, if it's a cheap set you picked up at a drugstore or got on a flight, it might not be a big deal. But if it's an expensive pair of headphones or TWS earbuds, you shouldn't give up on them so quickly.
Even the most expensive headphones or earbuds are bound to fail at some point. When that happens, you might run into issues like muffled sound, audio cutting in and out, one side not working, or the device not powering on at all. In most cases, it's more cost-effective to get them repaired than buy a new pair. And if a repair isn't possible, you can repurpose or recycle your old headphones instead of simply tossing them in the trash.
Below, we'll walk you through various options to repair, repurpose, or recycle your damaged headphones and earbuds.
Try to get your headphones or earbuds repaired
The typical cost to repair headphones can range anywhere from $30 to $70, as reported by Consumer Reports. It largely depends on the problem you're facing and the headphone model. For instance, headphones are usually cheaper to repair than earphones that fit into the ear canal. If it's just a matter of damaged headphone wire or audio jack, it is often an easy fix, and you may even be able to do it yourself with the help of online guides. However, for more complex issues, such as power-related failures, you could be looking at a higher repair cost, depending on the model.
Most reputable headphone brands, such as Audio-Technica, Beats, Bose, JBL, Sony, Sennheiser, and others, typically offer a one-year warranty. While this usually doesn't cover wear and tear, it's still best to contact the manufacturer first for repair options. Even if the warranty has expired or the damage isn't covered, you should be able to get your headphones repaired for a fee.
Note that contacting your manufacturer isn't your only option. You can also look for local electronic repair shops that specialize in headphone repairs. If you can't find one nearby, you can use online services like Joe's GE. They provide prepaid shipping both ways, even if you decide not to go through with the repair. You can also get a rough estimate of the repair cost on their website by selecting your headphone model and the issue you're facing.
What to do if your headphones or earbuds are damaged beyond repair
Of course, getting your headphones or earbuds repaired isn't always practical. In some cases, buying a new pair might make sense. Even then, you should not simply throw the old pair away. Depending on their condition, there are several ways you can repurpose your old headphones. For instance, if your headphones have a working in-line microphone, you can use it as a DIY lavalier microphone. If your headphones are broken but still function, you can convert them into a speaker, as explained by DIY Perks. For the headphones or earbuds that are totally non-functional, you can get creative and turn them into jewelry (via the Daily Dot). It's all about how creative you can get.
If you're not up for a DIY project, it is still important to dispose of your old headphones or earbuds responsibly. Most of them contain plastic, metals, magnets, and foam that can be recycled. This shouldn't be difficult, as most headphone brands, such as Bose, and retailers like Walmart and Best Buy offer trade-in and recycling programs. Depending on the condition of your damaged headphones, you may receive a gift card or be able to recycle them for free. If you're in the US, you can also visit Earth911 to find the nearest e-waste recycling center to dispose of your headphones, as well as other old electronics.