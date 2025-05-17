Are Subaru Crosstreks High Maintenance? Here's What Owners Have To Say
Like most Japanese automakers, Subaru is a brand with a reputation for making safe and reliable cars. In December 2024, Subaru stole the show as it leapfrogged Toyota to top the charts for Consumer Reports' most reliable car brands, with a reliability score of 68 out of 100. Lexus finished second in the rankings with 65 points, while Toyota and Honda placed third and fourth, respectively, having accumulated 62 and 59 points. The use of proven technology, and the small, incremental changes made during updates are some of the key reasons why Subarus tend to last longer and require fewer repairs than most cars over time.
Crosstreks have been great beneficiaries of this cautious approach. Between the 2020 and 2025 model years, each Subaru Crosstrek has scored 80+ points to finish strong in J.D. Power's reliability surveys. One of the key benefits of such sturdy and durable build quality is its impact on repair and maintenance costs. According to CarEdge, the estimated total cost of maintaining a Subaru Crosstrek over the first ten years of ownership is $8,475. That's $526 lower than for rivals such as the lovely-looking Chevrolet Trax, which comes in at $9,001 over the same period of time.
However, it's no secret that the maintenance costs quoted by auto repair price estimator platforms may not tally up with the amount you pay in the real world. Hence, we've looked through online reviews by Subaru Crosstrek owners to help you see how much others are paying in maintenance before you take the plunge.
Are Subaru Crosstreks expensive to maintain?
According to reports by owners, the usually affordable Subaru Crosstrek has cheap maintenance and repair costs. Responding to a question on the Crosstrek forum on Reddit, user SunnySubieCrosstrek described the costs associated with Subaru Crosstrek maintenance as "pretty low." Another Redditor, long_arrow, while commenting on a separate Reddit thread, said that Crosstrek buyers can expect to spend around $400 a year on maintenance for the first 10 years or 100,000 miles. User labbitlove commented that they were actually drawn to the Crosstrek because of its affordable maintenance costs. "Where are you reading that the maintenance costs are high? I bought my Crosstrek because maintenance costs are generally low; the car is reliable if you do your due diligence," they remarked.
However, bearable maintenance can quickly turn into major, expensive jobs when certain replacements are involved. Redditor Naughty_Alpacas notes the price range for a Subaru Crosstrek windscreen replacement falls between $800 and $1,000. Similarly, the cost for a Subaru Crosstrek continuously variable transmission (CVT) is substantial at around $4,000-$6,000. While these costly repairs contribute to the overall expense of maintaining a Crosstrek, they don't seem to happen very often, seeing as there aren't that many comments from drivers about them online. Also, regular maintenance can prevent expensive CVT transmission issues from occurring in the first place, and, if you have a full coverage car insurance policy in place, any significant damage sustained to your Crosstrek windscreen would usually be covered.
Should you go on ahead and buy the Subaru Crosstrek?
The decision to buy or not buy the Subaru Crosstrek is ultimately yours, but it's a decision you should make only after further research. However, if you decide to go with the Subaru Crosstrek, you'll be getting a high-quality car that can tackle challenging terrain with relative ease. Comments by owners suggest it's a great SUV and proven to have outstanding reliability and low maintenance costs over time. In a Reddit post, user ninjaoftheworld mentioned that the Subaru Crosstrek is "... hands down the best car I've ever owned, out of I guess maybe 15 vehicles in 30 years driving? It's extremely reliable, deals with Canadian winter roads better than anything else I've personally driven. Maintenance is so minimal as to be almost non existent."
Reliability and cheap maintenance costs aside, the Crosstrek's low price point makes it all the more compelling for buyers. The subcompact SUV begins at an accessible $25,810 (before delivery charges) and offers standard all-wheel drive, 17-inch alloy wheels shod with all-season tires, dual 7-inch touchscreens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control. Higher trims come with additional features such as a Wi-Fi hotspot, an 11.6-inch display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat.