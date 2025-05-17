Are Subaru Crosstreks High Maintenance? Here's What Owners Have To Say

Like most Japanese automakers, Subaru is a brand with a reputation for making safe and reliable cars. In December 2024, Subaru stole the show as it leapfrogged Toyota to top the charts for Consumer Reports' most reliable car brands, with a reliability score of 68 out of 100. Lexus finished second in the rankings with 65 points, while Toyota and Honda placed third and fourth, respectively, having accumulated 62 and 59 points. The use of proven technology, and the small, incremental changes made during updates are some of the key reasons why Subarus tend to last longer and require fewer repairs than most cars over time.

Crosstreks have been great beneficiaries of this cautious approach. Between the 2020 and 2025 model years, each Subaru Crosstrek has scored 80+ points to finish strong in J.D. Power's reliability surveys. One of the key benefits of such sturdy and durable build quality is its impact on repair and maintenance costs. According to CarEdge, the estimated total cost of maintaining a Subaru Crosstrek over the first ten years of ownership is $8,475. That's $526 lower than for rivals such as the lovely-looking Chevrolet Trax, which comes in at $9,001 over the same period of time.

However, it's no secret that the maintenance costs quoted by auto repair price estimator platforms may not tally up with the amount you pay in the real world. Hence, we've looked through online reviews by Subaru Crosstrek owners to help you see how much others are paying in maintenance before you take the plunge.

