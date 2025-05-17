What Kind Of Truck Is A Brinks Truck (And Can You Buy Your Own?)

We've all seen them before: the big tank-like trucks parked in front of banks or retail stores, with drivers decked out in bulletproof vests and security uniforms. These trucks and their personnel command our attention, and we know they're transporting important cargo, namely large sums of cash or other valuable goods. In the same way, the US government uses ghost trucks to transport sensitive material, private companies often rely on Brink's trucks to move cash, jewelry, and other high-value goods. In other words, these aren't just ordinary delivery vehicles — they're armored trucks built for maximum security.

Companies turn to Brinks because their armored vehicles are designed to safeguard valuable cargo. While Brink's hasn't publicly disclosed the exact specifications of their armored vehicles, we can get an idea of their features based on government filings and general industry standards. These trucks feature reinforced steel bodies, bullet-resistant glass, and advanced security systems, making them some of the most secure vehicles on the road.

While Brinks trucks are most commonly associated with banks and financial institutions, some civilians wonder if they could own one of these formidable vehicles themselves. The answer to that question is yes — if you have the money, you can purchase an armored vehicle that has many of the same characteristics as a Brinks truck. However, your truck won't have the iconic brand name Brinks emblazoned on its side.

