What Kind Of Truck Is A Brinks Truck (And Can You Buy Your Own?)
We've all seen them before: the big tank-like trucks parked in front of banks or retail stores, with drivers decked out in bulletproof vests and security uniforms. These trucks and their personnel command our attention, and we know they're transporting important cargo, namely large sums of cash or other valuable goods. In the same way, the US government uses ghost trucks to transport sensitive material, private companies often rely on Brink's trucks to move cash, jewelry, and other high-value goods. In other words, these aren't just ordinary delivery vehicles — they're armored trucks built for maximum security.
Companies turn to Brinks because their armored vehicles are designed to safeguard valuable cargo. While Brink's hasn't publicly disclosed the exact specifications of their armored vehicles, we can get an idea of their features based on government filings and general industry standards. These trucks feature reinforced steel bodies, bullet-resistant glass, and advanced security systems, making them some of the most secure vehicles on the road.
While Brinks trucks are most commonly associated with banks and financial institutions, some civilians wonder if they could own one of these formidable vehicles themselves. The answer to that question is yes — if you have the money, you can purchase an armored vehicle that has many of the same characteristics as a Brinks truck. However, your truck won't have the iconic brand name Brinks emblazoned on its side.
What kind of truck is a Brinks truck?
A Brinks truck is an armored vehicle that's used by a range of companies to transport money, jewelry, sensitive documents, and other high-value items. Bullet-resistant windows, temperature control systems, security cameras, sirens, and sensors are just a few of the technologies Brinks trucks are outfitted with to keep the cargo they transport safe. Without the Brinks logo, these trucks don't look all that different from the delivery vehicles used to drop off Amazon Prime subscription orders. However, upon closer inspection, it's obvious they're built for an entirely different mission.
For starters, these trucks are heavy. When fully loaded with cargo and crew, they tip the scales at around 25,000 pounds. As you might expect, these vehicles need a more heavy-duty chassis than your typical delivery truck to handle the extra weight. Many armored trucks are built on industrial-grade commercial chassis like the International 4700, Ford F-Series, or Freightliner platform, all of which are models known for their durability and load-bearing capacity. One example is this retired Brinks armored vehicle that was built on an International 4700 chassis and auctioned on the surplus auction site, GovDeals, selling for a mere $5,931.25.
Armored trucks like those used by Brinks are prepared for all types of scenarios. If something happens to one of its tires, it can keep going for several miles thanks to a run-flat tire system designed to support the vehicle's weight long enough for it to reach a safe location without the tire needing to be replaced. All of these modifications are what make it possible to turn a basic truck into a secure mobile vault.
Can you buy your own armored truck?
Yes, civilians in the US can legally purchase armored vehicles, including decommissioned trucks that may have once been used by companies like Brinks. While you won't find a catalog online that lists retired Brinks trucks, and the company doesn't put them up for sale, several US-based dealers sell armored trucks that may have once been part of their fleet. Even though you'll likely turn heads and people may wonder why you'd want or need to drive a bulletproof vehicle on the street, owning one is perfectly legal, and for some people, it's a practical choice for security or business purposes.
Keep in mind that while there are no federal laws that prohibit private individuals from owning armored vehicles, the local laws where you live may impose specific requirements regarding registration, modifications, or usage restrictions. Therefore, you should check with your state's Department of Motor Vehicles or consult a legal professional before purchasing an armored truck. For most people, cost is going to be the biggest impediment, as armored trucks can easily run into the tens of thousands of dollars, even for used models.