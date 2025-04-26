What Are The US Government's Ghost Trucks And What Do They Look Like?

Transporting sensitive material such as weapons or classified science gear is no easy task, and when it's a country as expansive as the United States, the stakes couldn't be higher. But you can't just put out a job listing for a truck service to move a shipment of artillery across states. Everything needs to be meticulously planned and executed. When it comes to nuclear weapons, there is little scope for errors. For such projects, the US government relies on "ghost trucks," a fleet of fleet of highly specialized trucks that haul nuclear weapons across different facilities in the country.

Officially known as Safeguard Transporters (SGT), these trucks, these massive and unremarkable-looking trucks, have been deployed for transporting nuclear devices for five decades. The Office of Secure Transportation (OST), which runs under the aegis of the National Energy Department's National Security Administration, is responsible for this secretive movement. These vehicles are used for moving materials such as "nuclear weapons or components, enriched uranium, or plutonium"

Unmarked vehicles with armed federal agents move close by, while these highly modified secure tractor-trailers are operated by agents who are cleared to use lethal force in case of any emergency. These trucks are especially configured inside-out to "deter and delay adversaries," and they are specially engineered to avoid fire hazards and other mechanical risks in case an accident or hostile event transpires. Multi-layer reinforcements and specialized structural linings on the side walls, and a fortified floor are put in place to protect the cargo inside.

