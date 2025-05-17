Why Do Some Cruise Ships Have Wings?

Cruise ships aren't meant to fly, but some of them look like they're trying to. Look closely at certain vessels, and you'll notice wing-like structures in two places: one set perched high above the ship, and another hidden beneath the waterline. These aren't just for show; they serve very different, functional purposes.

The wings you see above deck are part of the ship's funnel, most famously used by the Carnival Cruise Line. Known as the "whale tail," this distinctive funnel design helps vent exhaust gases from the engines below.

Below the waterline, another type of wing is quietly doing heavy-duty work. These are stabilizer fins: sleek and retractable hydrodynamic structures that extend from the ship's sides. They're not there to look cool, and their job is to reduce the ship's side-to-side motion to combat seasickness and improve onboard stability, thus making passengers' experience much more comfortable.

Whether above or below, these cruise ship "wings" each have their own surprising stories behind the design. One acts as a floating billboard for the brand, while the other helps deliver a smoother ride. But both are crucial in shaping the modern cruising experience.

