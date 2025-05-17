Why Do Some Cruise Ships Have Wings?
Cruise ships aren't meant to fly, but some of them look like they're trying to. Look closely at certain vessels, and you'll notice wing-like structures in two places: one set perched high above the ship, and another hidden beneath the waterline. These aren't just for show; they serve very different, functional purposes.
The wings you see above deck are part of the ship's funnel, most famously used by the Carnival Cruise Line. Known as the "whale tail," this distinctive funnel design helps vent exhaust gases from the engines below.
Below the waterline, another type of wing is quietly doing heavy-duty work. These are stabilizer fins: sleek and retractable hydrodynamic structures that extend from the ship's sides. They're not there to look cool, and their job is to reduce the ship's side-to-side motion to combat seasickness and improve onboard stability, thus making passengers' experience much more comfortable.
Whether above or below, these cruise ship "wings" each have their own surprising stories behind the design. One acts as a floating billboard for the brand, while the other helps deliver a smoother ride. But both are crucial in shaping the modern cruising experience.
Underwater wings – the stabilizers that keep ships steady
Although not easily noticeable, it's the underwater wing-shaped fins that ensure a steady and relaxing cruising experience, even when the weather turns rough. Stabilizers are designed to fight a common enemy of passenger comfort — the constant rocking and rolling caused by turbulent waves.
Fin-style stabilizers extend from the middle on both sides of the ship and are controlled by advanced computer systems that detect sea conditions in real time. When activated, the fins extend outwards, generating lift that resists the ship's rolling. These fins are fully retractable and can be tucked into the hull during docking or when sailing narrow channels to improve maneuverability. Some larger ships even have dual pairs of stabilizers to better combat turbulence, especially in rougher seas.
Some other, less common types of stabilizers include bilge keels and gyroscopic stabilizers. Bilge keels are fixed metallic strips attached to the outer hull of a ship, which reduce roll by physically resisting the waves. These work well in calmer seas but are less effective during rough weather, which is why modern cruise ships prefer more advanced active stabilizer systems. On the other hand, gyroscopic stabilizers use spinning internal mechanisms that create opposing forces to balance the vessel. While gyros are more common on smaller ships and yachts, they are not as effective for larger vessels.
Stabilizers come with a trade-off. When deployed, they increase drag, thus increasing fuel consumption, which in turn increases the cost of refueling the cruise ship. This is another reason why these systems are often retracted in calm waters. Their effectiveness also drops at very low speeds, but when cruising at typical operational speeds, they offer a significant improvement in ride quality.
Wings above deck – the funnel design that became a brand icon
Unsurprisingly, the most recognizable wings on a cruise ship are the ones towering above the decks. On Carnival Cruise Line ships, this feature flaunts its classic red, white, and blue color scheme, making it a hallmark of the brand.
While Carnival introduced its version of the winged funnel in 1982 on the Tropicale, the concept isn't entirely original. The ocean liner (not to be confused with a cruise ship), SS France, launched in 1962, had a similar split-funnel design. It is believed that Carnival's longtime architect, Joe Farcus, drew inspiration from it when creating the more stylized and colorful version that now defines the company's visual identity. The design was patented in 1989 and has appeared on every new Carnival ship since.
Functionally, the winged shape helps direct engine exhaust out to the sides rather than just straight up, pushing fumes away from pool decks and passenger areas. Although the airflow benefit is minor compared to modern ventilation systems, the design's real power lies in making the ship stand out. Even stationed at a distance, a person can easily identify a Carnival cruise ship just by looking at its distinctive whale tail.