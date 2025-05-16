How Do Ships Slow Down And Stop Without Brakes?

It's undeniable that ships are among the most impressive inventions in human history. These massive floating structures are capable of transporting goods and people across vast bodies of water, oftentimes packing in the amenities needed for folks to live somewhat comfortably throughout the journey. There are even super-specialized ships that you might not know existed. Regardless of their purpose, they can travel far, be steered, and speed up as needed. Without brakes, though, how do these oceanic marvels slow down and eventually stop?

Unsurprisingly, getting massive ships to slow down and stop isn't a small feat, nor is it done in the blink of an eye. On a typical voyage, ships travel at full sea speed until they come to a specified distance from their destination. From here, they gradually reduce speed at regular intervals while keeping the propeller on to push water over the rudder. This allows the crew to maintain some measure of control over the vessel as it moves closer to land, gradually slowing until the ship almost comes to a complete halt.

Finally, using the windlass to control the anchor's chain, the crew drops the weight shortly before the ship stops, dragging it so that it can hook into the ground below and keep the ship in place. This is standard procedure for most ships — even the strangest in the world — as they approach land. But when a ship needs to be quickly slowed and stopped in an emergency situation, other tactics are employed.

