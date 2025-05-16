What Does BMX Stand For & When Did The Sport Begin?

Even if you're not knee-deep in the extreme sports world, odds are you've heard of BMX at some point. Perhaps you've even seen BMX events on television or depicted in movies, with skilled bike riders putting their lives on the line to perform incredible feats and win tense competitions against the best of the best. You may even own a BMX-capable bike, with some of the best and worst mountain bike brands out there leaving their mark on the sport. Despite all of this, though, the meaning of BMX can be far from common knowledge, even for those a bit more in-tune with the sport.

Fortunately, it's no big secret what BMX actually means. The three-letter acronym technically only stands for two words: bicycle motocross. As mentioned, BMX is all about pulling off awe-inspiring tricks, safely and quickly navigating obstacle courses, and, to a much lesser extent, competing in races. This isn't unlike motocross, which differs most notably in the sense that its riders take on challenges riding dirt bikes — once upon a time, doing so on the classic dirt bikes that paved the way for modern off-road motorcycles. Swap out the motorcycle for a bicycle, and you have BMX.

While many don't refer to it by its extended name or even know what it means, BMX has a rich history behind it. Let's go back to how it all began.

