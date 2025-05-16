Are All Toyota 4Runners Made In Japan? Here's What You Need To Know

The Toyota 4Runner is easily one of the most storied and popular SUVs on sale in America today. Although it already had legions of loyal fans, interest in the 4Runner is higher than ever, thanks to Toyota's recent introduction of an all-new sixth-generation 2025 4Runner, the first newly designed 4Runner since the 2010 model year.

Advertisement

As with many Toyota products, a big part of this SUV's appeal is its reputation for longevity, with the 4Runner regularly ranked among the best in class. For lots of Toyota loyalists, that reputation is strengthened when a vehicle is actually built in Japan rather than in a factory in North America or elsewhere.

And Japan is indeed where the 4Runner is assembled, at Toyota's massive Tahara factory in Aichi Prefecture. For decades, having a Tahara-built vehicle has been a point of pride for Toyota fans, but is it possible that Toyota may start building the 4Runner in America, like some of its other SUVs?