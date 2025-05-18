Can You Pass An Inspection With The Check Engine Light On?

Generally, a lit check engine light is a red flag that leads to failure. If your vehicle is 1996 or newer, it's equipped with an Onboard Diagnostic system (OBD-II), which inspectors use to verify emissions compliance. During the inspection, they plug a scanner into the OBD-II port — usually located under the dashboard — to read data from your car's computer. When the check engine light is on with the engine running, that's an automatic fail for the emissions test — no questions asked.

That said, not every state treats this the same way. Some only require a safety inspection (checking brakes, tires, lights, etc.), and in those places, that glowing icon might not be a dealbreaker. North Carolina, for example, only mandates emissions tests in 19 counties. If you live outside those, you could skate by with just a safety inspection, even with your engine light on.

There are also exemptions. Vehicles over 20 years old, antique or parade models, diesel-operated cars, and certain low-mileage or newer variants might not need an emissions test at all. Some states even allow temporary waivers if you've tried to fix the issue and still failed.