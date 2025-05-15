Do Hybrids And EVs Really Get Better MPG When City Driving?

For decades, when considering a vehicle's fuel economy, both in terms of EPA ratings and in the real world, we were conditioned to expect highway numbers to exceed those in the city, often substantially so.

Advertisement

With pure gasoline vehicles, it makes sense. An internal combustion engine is more efficient at a steady highway speed and constant RPM, and will deliver much better fuel economy than when it's constantly accelerating and then slowing down. To look at it simply, in city driving, each time you come to a stop, you have essentially wasted all the energy you used to get up to speed.

But with the advent and then growth of hybrid and electric vehicles, those ratings are often flipped, with electrified vehicles having better efficiency in city driving than on the highway. Depending on your commute, this could be a major money saver. But is this always the case in the real world? Generally, yes, but the lines can get blurry pretty quickly.

Advertisement

The reason hybrids and EVs excel in city driving is battery regeneration. Whether you are talking about a traditional hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, or a full EV, all of them are going to use some form of regenerative braking. That's when a car uses the kinetic energy of slowing down to feed electric energy back into its battery. This is done both by lifting off the throttle and applying the friction brakes when slowing or stopping.