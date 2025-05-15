Don't Throw Out Plastic Bread Tags – Use Them As Cable Ties Instead

If you have more than a couple of items in your setup, it's pretty likely that you're going to start to have some problems with tangled cables and messy living spaces. Cable clutter can be easily organized with a few gadgets like cable ties, sleeves, and clips. But what might surprise you is that you may already have something hugely helpful lying around at home.

Advertisement

Reusing common items for your home tech setup helps reduce plastic use in two ways: first off, it stops you from generating more waste by throwing out plastic that could be used again. Secondly, it lowers your overall consumption because you won't need to buy new plastic cable ties to organise your cables. And, naturally, lowering your consumption also helps you save money. It's a win/win.

Some plastic bread tags can be recycled in select areas, but it depends entirely on what material the tag is made from and what facilities are available where you live. Reusing them instead gives them a new lease of life, and they can come in really handy, particularly if you have a lot of cables lying around.

Advertisement