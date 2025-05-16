Where Are Fullway Tires Made And Is The Brand Any Good? Here's What Users Have To Say
When it comes to Chinese tire brands, their reputation often precedes them — and not in a good way. As many unfortunate buyers have discovered, there are a few Chinese tire brands you should always avoid due to poor quality and inconsistent performance. Unfortunately, a low price tag doesn't always mean a good deal. However, not all Chinese tires are created equal, and brands like Fullway Tires are working hard to prove that affordable doesn't necessarily mean unreliable. Fullway Tires has slowly but surely been making a name for itself among budget-conscious drivers. The brand is owned and manufactured by Qingdao Fullrun Tyre Corp., a company founded in 2003 which is based in Qingdao, China.
Since its founding, Fullrun Tyre has gone on to manufacture tires for passenger cars, SUVs, crossovers, and light trucks. Although the company is based in China, it sells over 80% of its tires in the international market, including the United States. While Fullway isn't among the five tire brands that may be most impacted by American tariffs, its prices could still take a hit if broader trade measures are implemented. Of course, brand reputation and pricing only go so far. What really matters is how these tires hold up on the road. As you might expect, Fullway tire owners have mixed opinions about the brand, with some saying they're pleasantly surprised by the performance, while others feel the tires leave a lot to be desired.
Users praise the value for the money and performance in dry conditions
Owners of Fullway tires tend to agree they handle dry conditions well and that, given the price, they've performed better than expected. They like the solid grip and say they're quality, long-lasting tires. Fullway's HP 108 tires have an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5 based on over 300 reviews on SimpleTire.com, where the general consensus is these are all-around good tires. One driver put it this way, "Love these tires for cheap track day tires. Lots of grip, long-lasting, and cost-effective. Can't get much better!"
Several users on the r/tires subreddit also had good things to say about Fullway. It's not a highly-ranked major tire brand, but apparently Fullway tires are more than enough for many drivers. However, more than one Redditor said the lifespan of Fullway tires isn't very long. "I've been running them on my commuter, they're not a long life tire (20-30k mi) but they work fine."
On the BobIsTheOilGuy.com forum, one user asked about Fullway tires but didn't receive any replies from people who had actually used them. They went ahead and bought a set anyway and about nine months later they posted an update. After putting more than 15,000 miles on the tires, the user said they were wearing "pretty good" and described the dry performance in similar terms. A user on the ChevyBolt.org forum said their experiment with Fullway tires went well: " No problems, quiet as stockers, no noticeable difference in range, ride quality is slightly better, but otherwise no difference." Across internet forums, many users seemed happy with the performance of these tires.
Some users express concerns about performance in wet and wintry conditions
If you live in an area with heavy snowfall, you're better off investing in a highly-rated snow tire brand rather than rolling the dice with Fullway tires. Although users have good things to say about the performance of Fullway tires in dry conditions, the reviews for Fullway's HP 108 tires on Tire-Review.com paint a picture of tires which run into problems on wet and snowy roads.
Even a light dusting of snow seems to be too much for these tires to handle. As one driver said, "It snowed here today — that fine light snow and the car would just not stop." The tires didn't do much better on roads slick from rain, with most drivers agreeing their performance in these conditions made them feel unsafe. One reviewer didn't hold back, saying the tires were so dangerous in wet conditions they should be banned.
These concerns were echoed on SimpleTire.com, where users complained of the tires hydroplaning in the rain and slipping and sliding in winter weather. One owner said this about the tires: "Tires are not meant for any amount of snow, they are barely good in rain!" On Reddit's r/MiataNC subreddit, a Redditor who's put about 14,000 miles on a set of Fullway HP 108 said the tires began losing grip in the rain just before their second rotation, around the 10,000-mile mark. They said they'd buy them again, but advised those who lived in colder or wetter climates to look for better options. Even with those criticisms, most reviews are positive.