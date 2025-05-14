What Does V30 Mean On An SD Card?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

SD cards are useful for a variety of electronic devices like portable gaming consoles and DSLR cameras. While buying an SD card may seem straightforward, it's crucial to pay attention to its specifications. Sure, storage capacity is a key factor you should consider, but it isn't the only one. If you are going to use the SD card for recording video, for example, you should look for markings like V30 or similar on the label. But what does V30 on an SD card actually mean?

The V in V30 stands for Video Speed Class, and the number represents the minimum continuous write speed that the SD card can maintain in MB/s. So, V30 on an SD card means it has a minimum continuous write speed of 30 MB/s. You can also find other speed classes such as V6, V10, V60, and V90. A high Video Speed Class essentially indicates that the SD card is capable of handling high-resolution video recording, including features like 360-degree capture and VR content.

Specifications like V30 are important because they allow you to determine whether the SD card is fast enough to capture video at your intended frame rate and resolution, and make it easier to compare SD cards across brands. So, what kind of video can you capture with a V30 SD card?

