What Does The Epson Maintenance Box Do & Can You Reuse One Once It's Full?

Your Epson printer can handle your printing tasks with ease, but it also requires regular maintenance to keep running smoothly. This includes keeping the printer dust-free, periodically cleaning the printheads, replacing ink cartridges as necessary, and keeping the firmware updated. Along with this, you may need to replace your Epson printer's maintenance box from time to time.

Advertisement

The maintenance box on your printer collects unused, excess ink flushed during print jobs and printhead cleanings. You can think of it as a waste container for leftover ink. The maintenance box plays an important role in preventing the surplus ink from overflowing inside the printer and protects its components from damage. Of course, the maintenance box has limited capacity to store this ink, like any container. Once it reaches that capacity, your printer will display an error message like "The maintenance box is nearing the end of its service life" on the LCD screen.

Replacing the Epson maintenance box is something you can't ignore. Once it's full, you can't use the printer for any activities that involve using ink, such as printing or cleaning the printhead. Thankfully, it's fairly easy to take care of the maintenance box once it's full.

Advertisement