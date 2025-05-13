What Was The First Cruise Missile And Was It An Effective Weapon?

Cruise missiles get a lot of attention these days, especially with the advent of hypersonic cruise missiles like the ones Russia used in Ukraine. It's not unusual to assume that cruise missiles are a relatively new technology, seeing as they're incredibly advanced and able to strike targets far from their launch sites. Cruise missiles can be fired from stationary silos, surface and subsurface ships, and aircraft; so there are numerous ways to get them into the air and heading toward a target.

Modern cruise missiles are incredibly advanced weapons of war, but they're far removed from the weapon's first generation. The first cruise missile ever invented was the V-1 flying bomb developed by the Nazis for use in the Battle of Britain. Specifically, the Nazis used the V-1 and its subsequent cousin, the V-2 rocket, to rain ordnance down on London in a terror campaign aimed at breaking the spirit of the British people. While the weapons worked well enough, the Nazis failed in achieving their mission.

Despite losing the war, Nazi scientists ushered in a new era of rocketry. Thanks to Operation Paperclip, many of these scientists were brought to the United States to aid in the burgeoning space program. German cruise missiles were rudimentary devices compared to their modern counterparts, but they still managed to cause widespread destruction when they struck their targets. Fortunately, they were a late arrival to the conflict, with the first one being fired in June 1944. V-1s were used en masse; hundreds of them blanketed Southern England almost daily.

