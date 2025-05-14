Which Ram Trucks Use Cummins Engines?

A few names can command as much respect in the diesel engine game as the Cummins engine. Like many great automotive companies today, the manufacturer has been around for a while, with its history reaching 1919. Such time has allowed it to master its craft through and through, as highlighted by its impressive catalog of diesel engines. Today, Cummins engines power several vehicles across America, from semi trucks from manufacturers such as Kenworth, Peterbilt, and Volvo to medium-duty trucks like Freightliner and International. However, when discussing one of the companies that has consistently used Cummins engines in their vehicles for decades, one cannot help but mention Ram, the automaker known for its extensive array of trucks and vans.

Ram started using Cummins engines in 1989, beginning with a humble 5.9-liter, turbodiesel, inline-six motor rated at 160 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. This particular engine remained in production until 2007, a testament to just how impressive it was. It also paved the way for more engine-related partnerships between Ram and Cummins Inc., with the engine maker outfitting several Rams with its motors, including its 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine. Cummins recently announced a new variant of this engine. The company also revealed that the 2025 models of the Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks and the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Pickups will have the powertrain as an option. Let's briefly examine the engine maker's history with Ram and how much power the new engine is worth.

