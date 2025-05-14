Which Ram Trucks Use Cummins Engines?
A few names can command as much respect in the diesel engine game as the Cummins engine. Like many great automotive companies today, the manufacturer has been around for a while, with its history reaching 1919. Such time has allowed it to master its craft through and through, as highlighted by its impressive catalog of diesel engines. Today, Cummins engines power several vehicles across America, from semi trucks from manufacturers such as Kenworth, Peterbilt, and Volvo to medium-duty trucks like Freightliner and International. However, when discussing one of the companies that has consistently used Cummins engines in their vehicles for decades, one cannot help but mention Ram, the automaker known for its extensive array of trucks and vans.
Ram started using Cummins engines in 1989, beginning with a humble 5.9-liter, turbodiesel, inline-six motor rated at 160 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. This particular engine remained in production until 2007, a testament to just how impressive it was. It also paved the way for more engine-related partnerships between Ram and Cummins Inc., with the engine maker outfitting several Rams with its motors, including its 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine. Cummins recently announced a new variant of this engine. The company also revealed that the 2025 models of the Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks and the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Pickups will have the powertrain as an option. Let's briefly examine the engine maker's history with Ram and how much power the new engine is worth.
Forging a 35-year-plus relationship
Chrysler has always faced stiff competition from Ford and General Motors (GM). The three (switch Chrysler with its current holding company, Stellantis) are known as the Big Three, and for good reason, given their age, extensive and equally impressive catalog of vehicles and vehicle parts, and their sheer influence on the automotive industry. As such, it's only natural that competition between them is fierce and equally overwhelming. This was evident when Dodge, under Chrysler, launched Ram in 1981, as its vehicles needed something unique to stand out among those offered by Ford and GM. Eight years after Ram's establishment, the first Cummins-powered Ram rolled off the assembly line, and stand out it did.
The partnership was a perfect match, culminating in powerful medium-duty trucks: the Dodge Ram 250 and 350. Before adopting the Cummins engine, Dodge had primarily used Mitsubishi-made motors, such as the 6DR5 diesel engine, for its other vehicles, including the Dodge D150 and D200 trucks. However, these engines did not seem to align with what the manufacturer aimed for with Ram.
The Cummins engine promises more power
2025 is already looking interesting for fans of Ram and Cummins Inc. For one, Cummins has confirmed that the new iteration of the 6.7-liter engine has improved power and efficiency, which is definitely something you want to hear. The powertrain includes options such as a 360-horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque engine for Ram's Chassis Cab and a High-Output motor capable of generating 430 horsepower and 1,075 pound-feet of torque for the automaker's pickup trucks. Even more interesting is the 8-speed transmission that Cummins is pairing with the engines, ensuring the best performance yet.
Given the rate at which Cummins engines have improved over the years, it is no surprise that the 2025 version of the company's 6.7-liter engine boasts the above upgrades. For example, the 5.9-liter exceeded the 500-pound-feet torque mark in 2001. In 2019, the 6.7-liter doubled that value. As of this writing, the company is set to continue outfitting the Ram brand for the next five years. Only time will tell which heights the engine will reach by then.