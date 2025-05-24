Why Do Some Cars Have Tilted Wheels?

All styles of car modification have their fans and critics, but few styles are as divisive as the slammed or stanced car. With their wheels tilted out at an angle and their bodies only barely above the ground, stanced cars are highly distinctive, and are notorious for being impractical to drive on the road. The style originated from Japan, where Bosozoku gangs with their bizarre cars competed against each other to see who would make the craziest looking car. Over the decades, that competition has evolved, and today's most extreme stanced cars are so low to the ground that even a speed bump or large pothole can present an insurmountable challenge.

Advertisement

Unlike some other car subcultures, there's no one type or era of car that gets most used as the base for a build. Stanced versions of JDM classics continue to be popular today, paying homage to the style's roots, but almost everything else from Italian supercars to family-hauling crossovers is also seen as fair game.

Builders of stanced cars aren't doing it for any practical reason — they simply like the look of the car after it's been lowered, as well as the community that exists around the subculture. But, there are some other types of cars and trucks that have their wheels tilted because of the benefits that tilt, or camber, can offer.