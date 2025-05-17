Who Invented The Diesel Engine & When Was The First Patent Filed?

The automotive industry has largely depended on gasoline and diesel engines to power various vehicles for over a century. Between the two, diesel engines are more efficient due to several reasons, including construction, mechanism, and power output. Despite this, gasoline engines remain more popular than their diesel counterparts, especially in the U.S., contrary to how Franco-German engineer Rudolf Diesel, the inventor of the first diesel engine, had envisioned. When Diesel developed his engine and filed for a patent in 1892, he was optimistic about it becoming a revolutionary compression ignition engine in the industry. After the patent was published in 1893, it seemed like things were going his way.

Diesel's invention offered a different internal combustion engine, which worked by heating air through compression within a cylinder until it reached high temperatures to ignite injected fuel. The system did not need an external ignition source, so it was a more efficient alternative to the steam engines and early gasoline engines of the 19th century. Diesel designed his engine to run on coal dust and vegetable oils because he did not want to rely on large industrial fuel providers.

The prototype he unveiled in Paris used peanut oil. As he continued developing the technology, Diesel became a millionaire in his 40s. However, his success was cut short when he drowned at sea during a trip to England from Belgium in 1913. Still, his invention made a mark in the industry as it became the basis of modern day diesel engines.

