What's The Top Speed Of A Harley-Davidson WL & Which Engine Powered The Classic Street Bike?

It's no secret that owning a Harley-Davidson motorcycle is on many bikers' to-do lists. These motorcycles embody the spirit of timeless Americana, whether that would be a classic 1992 FXR with chrome finishes, or a Nightster, or maybe a Nighster Special with black-out details. As a company that has been making motorcycles for over a century, Harley knows its stuff when it comes to motorcycle manufacturing. You might think that only its recent motorcycles attract attention, but that's where you'll be mistaken. Some of its best bikes come from its earlier years, one of which is the revered Harley-Davidson WL, a motorcycle series that dominated many roads during the 1940s and 1950s.

The WL was a work of wonder during its time. That might have explained why Harley-Davidson fashioned a separate variant, the WLA, during World War II to aid the war effort. The WL showcased the company's renowned 45 cubic inch (737cc) Flathead engine, widely regarded as one of the best engines Harley-Davidson ever made. With this motor, the WL boasted 25 horsepower and a top speed of 65 mph. Despite the seemingly low horsepower output, this engine would stay around for decades, with its production finally ending in 1973. Let's explore the Harley-Davidson WL and its Flathead engine to understand what endeared them to so many hearts.