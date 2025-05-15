Is The Honda Pilot TrailSport 4x4 Or AWD, And Can You Tow With It?
The 2025 Honda Pilot TrailSport is the most rugged one in the lineup. It comes from the factory with adventure-ready equipment to handle everything from smooth tarmac to loose gravel roads, and anything in between. Unlike other Pilot variants that offer 7.3 inches of ground clearance, the TrailSport delivers 8.3 inches with its off-road tuned suspension. Meanwhile, standard 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in chunkier all-terrain tires give it a more rugged and capable stance.
Motivating the Honda Pilot TrailSport is a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 with 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. The potent V6 sends power to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox and Honda's i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system (AWD). Hardcore off-road enthusiasts prefer a more robust and configurable 4WD drivetrain over AWD for offroading, which is true if you plan to conquer mountains or spend the entire day frolicking over gigantic dunes. However, the Pilot TrailSport's i-VTM4 AWD has trail torque logic and seven drive modes, including Normal, ECON, Tow, Sport, Trail, and Sand, to ensure surefooted traction over changing terrain.
The Honda Pilot TrailSport is ready for towing
The Honda Pilot is a unibody crossover, even in TrailSport guise, which means it won't have the towing prowess of a body-on-frame pickup truck or SUV. All Pilot AWD models, including the TrailSport, have a max towing capacity of 5,000 pounds and come standard with an integrated Class III trailer hitch. On the other hand, Pilot 2WD variants can tow up to 3,500 pounds when properly equipped.
The Pilot Trailsport adds a multi-view camera system with TrailWatch, enabling occupants to view the vehicle's surroundings with multiple camera angles while driving. The standard features include a 9-inch touchscreen, a nine-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and second-row sunshades.
In addition, every Honda Pilot comes with the Honda Sensing advanced driver assist package. The package includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, low-speed braking control, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beams, cross traffic monitor, traffic sign recognition, and more. The 2025 Honda Pilot TrailSport starts at $50,850, including the $1,450 destination fee.