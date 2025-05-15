Is The Honda Pilot TrailSport 4x4 Or AWD, And Can You Tow With It?

The 2025 Honda Pilot TrailSport is the most rugged one in the lineup. It comes from the factory with adventure-ready equipment to handle everything from smooth tarmac to loose gravel roads, and anything in between. Unlike other Pilot variants that offer 7.3 inches of ground clearance, the TrailSport delivers 8.3 inches with its off-road tuned suspension. Meanwhile, standard 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in chunkier all-terrain tires give it a more rugged and capable stance.

Motivating the Honda Pilot TrailSport is a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 with 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. The potent V6 sends power to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox and Honda's i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system (AWD). Hardcore off-road enthusiasts prefer a more robust and configurable 4WD drivetrain over AWD for offroading, which is true if you plan to conquer mountains or spend the entire day frolicking over gigantic dunes. However, the Pilot TrailSport's i-VTM4 AWD has trail torque logic and seven drive modes, including Normal, ECON, Tow, Sport, Trail, and Sand, to ensure surefooted traction over changing terrain.