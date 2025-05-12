How Many S-400 Missile Squadrons Might India Have & What Do They Cost?
Over the past few days, the conflict between India and Pakistan has intensified, resulting in the exchange of air strikes, drone attacks, and missiles. India has been bolstering its surface-to-air missile (SAM) platforms in recent years and in preparation for attacks from neighboring countries or other adversaries. One such SAM system is the Russian-made S-400 "Triumph," which was first developed in 2007. NATO's reporting name for the S-400 is SA-21 Growler, but India refers to it as "Sudarshan Chakra." According to a report from Times of India, Indian forces paid Russia $5.43 billion for a total of five combat-ready squadrons of the missile system.
Currently, India has placed three (some sources say upwards of four) S-400 squadrons in defense of the country in the current conflict with Pakistan. The missile system is flexible enough to allow for multiple types of munitions, depending on what the user is defending against. The United States Army reports that an individual S-400 launcher can carry three or four missiles.
The S-400's range and capability
The S-400 consists of a system of individual pieces working together. There's the actual missile launcher, which is mounted and launched from an eight-wheel drive truck, a missile transporter truck and trailer, a crane for which to load the missiles, and subsequent radars. One of the missiles used by the S-400, the 40N6, has a nearly 400 pound warhead and reportedly has a range of 155 miles. That allows the S-400 to track and destroy aircraft (fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and even fast-moving cruise missiles) before it's within visual range. Pakistan currently flies aircraft like the JF-17, which was developed with help from China.
India and Russia are not the only users of the S-400. Turkey, China, and Belarus are also operators of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system. The United States says that the S-400 has upwards of a 90 percent hit probability against fighter jets and other fixed wing aircraft like drones.
At $5.42 billion for five eventual S-400 squadrons, India is sparing no expense when it comes to protecting the airspace.