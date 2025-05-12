How Many S-400 Missile Squadrons Might India Have & What Do They Cost?

Over the past few days, the conflict between India and Pakistan has intensified, resulting in the exchange of air strikes, drone attacks, and missiles. India has been bolstering its surface-to-air missile (SAM) platforms in recent years and in preparation for attacks from neighboring countries or other adversaries. One such SAM system is the Russian-made S-400 "Triumph," which was first developed in 2007. NATO's reporting name for the S-400 is SA-21 Growler, but India refers to it as "Sudarshan Chakra." According to a report from Times of India, Indian forces paid Russia $5.43 billion for a total of five combat-ready squadrons of the missile system.

Currently, India has placed three (some sources say upwards of four) S-400 squadrons in defense of the country in the current conflict with Pakistan. The missile system is flexible enough to allow for multiple types of munitions, depending on what the user is defending against. The United States Army reports that an individual S-400 launcher can carry three or four missiles.