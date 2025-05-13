Why Do New Cars Have Mileage? (And How Much Is Too Much?)

The idea of being the first owner of a car is appealing. Even knowing it will lose much of its value as soon as it is driven off the lot, there is nonetheless a sweetness to that new car smell, a certain pride in sliding behind that wheel, knowing your new car is unmarked, untouched, undriven... wait a minute, what are all those miles on the odometer? How did they get there?

Expectations do not always match reality. New cars, fresh from the factory, need to be moved from place to place, and while the bulk of this transport happens on dedicated, car-carrying trucks and ships, those cars still need to be moved a little. Then come the test drives, the movements around dealer lots and showrooms, and the fitment of parts and accessories specific to the local market.

While these movements only require the car be driven short distances, mileage has a devilish way of adding up. So how many miles is too many? Some new vehicles have a relatively straightforward delivery process, and it's not uncommon to see those cars turn out with only 10 or so miles on the clock. For any vehicle, up to 100 miles is unremarkable, while more than 200 miles on a new car should raise a questioning eyebrow.

