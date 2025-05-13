Are People Putting Cheese On Teslas?

In early March, reports spread that Tesla vehicle owners found themselves caught up in the national fervor against the influential Elon Musk. Aside from the notoriety he has garnered through his ownership of companies like SpaceX, X, and Tesla, the billionaire has involved himself heavily in the government since the election of Donald Trump. His tenure as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, which is not an official government department, has been fraught with frustration and controversy.

Reports roared in about Musk's young proteges within the organization, forcing their way into government agencies — sometimes literally by force — and then gutting them. Reuters has reported that hundreds of thousands have been fired while according to WIRED, citizens' personal data have been collected. All the while, Musk has vigorously attacked critics from his perch on X, often with language that denigrates disabled people or other marginalized groups.

The reaction from the public has been swift and severe. But has it also been cheesy? It's no secret that protests against Musk and Tesla have erupted across the globe, with some taking more traditional approaches than others. Amid reports of your average protestors with picket signs are a slew of Tesla dealerships being vandalized, vehicles being lit on fire while sitting on dealership lots, and drivers being... attacked with cheese? Who would waste cheese in this economy? As you might suspect, rumors that Teslas are getting peppered with jack are greatly exaggerated. Let's dive into the facts of the matter.

