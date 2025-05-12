What Happened To The RewardStock App From Shark Tank Season 10?

While many of us dream of traveling, few of us have the means to do so regularly. There's no shortage of loopholes to help find cheaper flights, but putting these tricks into action can be time-consuming and confusing. One "Shark Tank" entrepreneur sought to simplify the path to these secrets with his app RewardStock. The program streamlines the process by analyzing a user's credit card and reward points and finding the best fitting deals.

Advertisement

Jon Hayes came up with the idea following his honeymoon. Having chosen to go to the Maldives, the North Carolina native spent nearly a month searching ways to use his accumulated points to save money, resulting in their $40,000 trip costing only $200. Despite the victory, Hayes realized that the time and energy spent to make it all happen was far more than most could dedicate. Always up for a challenge, he quit his lucrative investment banking job on Wall Street and set off to build a platform that would perform the heavy-lifting. He received a great deal of support from his community and investors along the way.

Not long after, Hayes reached a destination that countless entrepreneurs only dream of by appearing on "Shark Tank" Season 10, which featured other notable app pitches such as Bundil and the financial startup, GoalSetter. Hayes' pitch received hesitation from some of the celebrity investors, but some renogotiacting got him in the green with one of the show's biggest names. Keep reading to learn what happened to RewardStock on and after "Shark Tank."

Advertisement