Don't Throw Out Your Old Security Camera – Turn It Into A Smart Bird Feeder Instead

To get started, you'll need a Wi-Fi security camera with motion detection, a transparent bird feeder, and of course, some bird food. You can find acrylic bird feeders with suction cups for as low as $10 on Amazon. If you want something that's a little more stylish, you can get a bird feeder from Nature Anywhere for $30. Once you have your feeder, you'll need to pick a window where you can mount it using the suction cups. Ideally, you should select a window where birds can easily spot the feeder and there's not too much disturbance around.

Next, you'll need to set up your home security camera on the other side of the window, facing the bird feeder. Depending on the camera and the lighting conditions, you may have to adjust its distance from the window so that it can focus clearly on birds coming in. Once done, install the camera's companion app on your phone and configure it to send notifications and record whenever motion is detected. This way, you can enjoy bird-watching from indoors and also capture footage when you're not around.

Once everything is set up, all you have to do is be patient and enjoy bird-watching right from your phone. Assuming you don't mind spending some time setting up your own smart bird feeder, the experience is well worth the effort.

