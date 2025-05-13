Don't Throw Out Your Old Security Camera – Turn It Into A Smart Bird Feeder Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Security cameras may not be the most exciting tech gadgets, but they're undeniably important. It's also essential to upgrade them periodically to benefit from the newer features like improved image quality, enhanced night vision, and Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) capabilities. But what about the old security camera you have? As long as it is functioning properly, you can repurpose it in several ways, and one of the most rewarding ones is turning it into a bird feeder camera.
If you are into bird-watching and get excited when a new species visits your backyard, a bird feeder camera can be a great addition. However, if you look at the top-rated bird feeder cameras online, most of them cost a pretty penny, with some even going over $100. However, if you already have an old security camera that you no longer use, you can repurpose it for this very use. While it may not include features like AI-powered bird recognition or automated bird diaries, you'll get nearly the same bird-watching experience as a dedicated smart bird feeder.
Using your old security camera as a smart bird feeder
To get started, you'll need a Wi-Fi security camera with motion detection, a transparent bird feeder, and of course, some bird food. You can find acrylic bird feeders with suction cups for as low as $10 on Amazon. If you want something that's a little more stylish, you can get a bird feeder from Nature Anywhere for $30. Once you have your feeder, you'll need to pick a window where you can mount it using the suction cups. Ideally, you should select a window where birds can easily spot the feeder and there's not too much disturbance around.
Next, you'll need to set up your home security camera on the other side of the window, facing the bird feeder. Depending on the camera and the lighting conditions, you may have to adjust its distance from the window so that it can focus clearly on birds coming in. Once done, install the camera's companion app on your phone and configure it to send notifications and record whenever motion is detected. This way, you can enjoy bird-watching from indoors and also capture footage when you're not around.
Once everything is set up, all you have to do is be patient and enjoy bird-watching right from your phone. Assuming you don't mind spending some time setting up your own smart bird feeder, the experience is well worth the effort.