Yamaha YXZ Vs. Polaris RZR: What's The Difference Between These Side-By-Sides?

There has, perhaps, never been a better time to be an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hitting the trail in a four-wheeler, as there's no particular shortage of companies manufacturing such off-road-ready options these days. There are, of course, dozens of legit sport utility vehicles available from virtually every major automaker to choose from. But more and more, those who prefer to live life off the beaten path are turning to smaller side-by-side vehicles when setting out for a little off-roading adventure.

Advertisement

One could even make a case that there are too many side-by-sides for adventure seekers to choose from in the modern off-road market, with major players like Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Kawasaki, and Polaris all offering multiple makes and models of all-terrain vehicles. So plentiful are the options, it can be difficult to tell some of them apart — even if you've narrowed your selection of side-by-sides down to just two similar vehicles, such as the Yamaha YXZ and the Polaris RZR.

Of course, even side-by-sides cut from a similar cloth tend to be pretty different once you dig a little below the surface. Despite their class similarities and three-letter names, the Yamaha YXZ and Polaris RZR are very different off-roading beasts. Here's a breakdown of what sets these popular side-by-side all-terrain vehicles apart.

Advertisement