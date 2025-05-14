How Fast Can The Honda CB400F Go & Which Years Was The Classic Motorcycle Model Produced?
Japanese manufacturer Honda is widely considered one of the best motorcycle brands in the world. Whether you are looking to scratch that speed itch, or you're simply in the market for something durable and dependable, the company has you covered. Honda seemingly has something for every kind of biker, from interestingly affordable classics, such as the famed CB750, to some of the fastest Honda motorcycles ever made, like the 2013 CBR1000RR Fireblade. However, when discussing some of its most notable classic entries, it's difficult not to mention the CB400F, a motorcycle that has recorded a top speed of 104 miles per hour.
Honda debuted the gem that is the CB400F in 1975, presenting a breathtaking motorcycle that would win many hearts in its two-year production run. The bike was the perfect mix of sporty performance, compact design, and versatility in its use. Everything from its engine and bread loaf-shaped fuel tank, to how it handled, felt right, which may explain why the bike is as revered as it is today. However, despite all the praise, Honda discontinued it in 1977. Today, we're looking at the legendary Honda CB400F, its immense popularity, and why Honda ultimately ceased its production.
The bike drew a number of comparisons with its sibling, the CB350F
When the CB400F came out, it was received with mixed reactions, with some comparing it to its older single overhead camshaft four-cylinder sibling, the CB350F. While these two bikes had some similarities, such as matching frames, dual-disk brakes, and fuel systems, several differences set them apart, such as their engine displacements. The CB400F featured a 408cc air-cooled motor, while the CB350's engine was only 350cc. More differences came in the compression ratio of these engines, from the 350's 9.3:1 to the 400's 9.4:1, and an additional sixth gear to the 400's transmission. There were also several overall changes, such as an updated swingarm, which further cemented the 400 as its own motorcycle.
At a glance, the CB400F looked like an innocent, simple bike. However, on a closer look, sporty additions such as its seat, chrome finishes, four-into-one exhaust system, and slightly rearset pegs told a completely different story. With a claimed 32 horsepower at 9,000 RPM, the starting price of the 1976 model was $1,470 (equivalent to $8,261.94 today).
The Honda CB400F didn't sell as expected
A few features made the CB400F an instant hit when it came out. Besides its engine and versatile look, many lauded its riding experience and the fact that the motorcycle's overall build felt compact and built to last, like most other Honda bikes. However, even though it felt like this bike had found its place among the masses, sales were not as impressive as they should have been, ultimately leading Honda to cease production. Those who didn't resonate with the bike mentioned it being too underpowered, especially compared to entries such as Yamaha's RD350, which could produce 38 horsepower, and Kawasaki's KH400, rated at 37 horsepower.
Despite being around for only two years, the Honda CB400F achieved something only a few motorcycles, such as the CB750, introduced in 1969, had done. It advocated for greater availability of multi-cylinder motorcycles for general use, rather than just in the racing circles. In our book, that counts for something.