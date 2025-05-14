How Fast Can The Honda CB400F Go & Which Years Was The Classic Motorcycle Model Produced?

Japanese manufacturer Honda is widely considered one of the best motorcycle brands in the world. Whether you are looking to scratch that speed itch, or you're simply in the market for something durable and dependable, the company has you covered. Honda seemingly has something for every kind of biker, from interestingly affordable classics, such as the famed CB750, to some of the fastest Honda motorcycles ever made, like the 2013 CBR1000RR Fireblade. However, when discussing some of its most notable classic entries, it's difficult not to mention the CB400F, a motorcycle that has recorded a top speed of 104 miles per hour.

Honda debuted the gem that is the CB400F in 1975, presenting a breathtaking motorcycle that would win many hearts in its two-year production run. The bike was the perfect mix of sporty performance, compact design, and versatility in its use. Everything from its engine and bread loaf-shaped fuel tank, to how it handled, felt right, which may explain why the bike is as revered as it is today. However, despite all the praise, Honda discontinued it in 1977. Today, we're looking at the legendary Honda CB400F, its immense popularity, and why Honda ultimately ceased its production.