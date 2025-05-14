Why Does The Stratolaunch Roc Jet Have 2 Cockpits?

The huge wingspan of the Stratolaunch Roc makes it one of the world's biggest jets, but it's not just its sheer size that makes it unique. It's also the fact that, at first glance, the plane looks like two conventional airplanes joined together. It isn't, but it does borrow parts from another aircraft. Stratolaunch used parts from a Boeing 747-400 to build the Roc, using not only its flight deck and landing gear, but also its engines. The Roc's unusual design is the result of its unusual intended use, which was initially to launch satellites into space from the air rather than from the ground, as is traditional. After the death of the company's founder, the billionaire Paul Allen, in 2018, Stratolaunch pivoted away from satellite launches and towards hypersonic aircraft testing, with defense contractors reportedly being its main clients.

Advertisement

Hauling satellites or hypersonic aircraft into the air requires huge amounts of power, which is why the Roc has six 747 jet engines stretched across its 385 foot wingspan. It results in the aircraft being able to accommodate a payload of up to 500,000 pounds between its two fuselages. At the front of both fuselages is what appears to be two cockpits, although only one of these cockpits is crewed.