Cummins Vs. Duramax: Which Diesel Engine Has A Higher Life Expectancy?

Truck owners have an important decision to make when they're buying a new or used truck, what type of engine is best for them? The choice between a diesel engine and a gasoline-powered engine really comes down to what you require from your new truck. Two of the biggest diesel engine manufacturers are Duramax and Cummins, who make engines for General Motors and Stellantis, respectively.

Cummins began making engines in Columbus, Indiana in 1919 after Clessie Cummins, the then President of what was referred to as the Cummins Engine Company, developed the first Cummins engine. Since then, the company has gone on to develop a number of diesel engines, including the Model H engine, which was used for over 70 years.

The history of Duramax diesel engines is slightly less storied than its rivals. General Motors and Japanese manufacturer Isuzu teamed up to create a high-pressure direct-injection diesel engine for the U.S. market. In 1998, the two groups created DMAX Ltd., and in 2001 the LB7 Duramax diesel engine debuted. When comparing these two diesel engine manufacturers, a major question that arises is which of the two engines offers better life expectancy? Diesel trucks can easily surpass the 100,000-mile mark if they're maintained properly, and some continue chugging well passed 300,000 miles.

