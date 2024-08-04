What's Considered High Mileage For The 6.6 Duramax Diesel Engine?

The Duramax namesake has been alive for over 20 years and has been offered in 12 different variations. While there are some newer engines in the series that strayed from the norm, the Duramax engine series' go-to recipe has always been 6.6L turbo-diesel V8s. Over the years, DMAX, a subsidiary of General Motors in partnership with Isuzu, has been continually improving the 6.6L Duramax Diesel to make it more powerful, fuel-efficient, and durable.

The initial LB7 Duramax that was released in 2001 was a major step up from GM's outgoing 6.5-liter diesel, introducing groundbreaking technology including a high-pressure common-rail, direct injection fuel system that was the first of its kind on U.S. soil. Despite being a huge revolution, innovation came at the cost of reliability for the LB7 initially, which struggled with fuel injector issues and weak head gaskets. Duramax reliability continued to steadily improve from there, with the 2006 LBZ V8 Duramax being a particularly high point for the engine series in terms of reliability, as it received strengthened internals, an improved fuel system, and a beefier Allison transmission. While there was a bit of a dip in reliability when new emissions devices were implemented on the 2007 LMM Duramax, the teething problems were resolved in a couple of years, with reliability and durability remaining excellent to the current day.

Despite the minor reliability issues with the earlier generations, the 6.6L Duramax is widely considered to be one of the most reliable diesel engines ever built. It isn't uncommon to see 6.6 Duramax engines with over 300,000 miles on them, and there are even cases where they have surpassed the seven-digit mark.