What Does It Mean When There's A Nose Wheel Shimmy On A Plane? (And Is It Still Safe To Fly?)

Picture this: You're on a plane, minutes away from either leaving the ground or touching down at your destination, when you suddenly feel a strange vibration. Maybe you're not flying in extreme weather, and maybe it's only for a moment, but it's enough for you to notice. While the airplane's tire is probably not exploding, this odd shaking, known as a nose wheel shimmy, can put you into panic mode and cause you to grip the armrest a little bit tighter.

Nose wheel shimmy is an oscillation of the landing gear's front tires and is usually due to the tires not being properly inflated or being uneven because of tread wear. The problem can be made worse by mechanical issues in the nose and steering, which can cause even more shaking. While nose wheel shimmy doesn't necessarily mean you're in immediate danger, it's also not safe to fly on a plane with nose wheel issues that haven't been addressed.

Experienced pilots know when something doesn't feel right, and in many cases, the easiest answer is to slow the plane down when a shimmy happens. When it comes to smaller aircraft, a pilot could even stop the engine upon landing, before the shimmy causes any serious damage to the plane.

