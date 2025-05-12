What Does The Red Light On A Bosch Battery Charger Mean?

Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional contractor, Bosch's reliable battery-powered tools are built to last. You still have to properly maintain them, which means understanding the signals your Bosch battery charger may send. This is especially true of the alarming red light.

A continuous red light on your Bosch battery charger means the battery is likely too hot, putting it out of charging range. If this happens, don't toss the battery and rush out to buy a new one, as the red light doesn't necessarily mean the battery is shot. You can instead remove the battery and wait until the temperature drops to anywhere between 0 and 45 degrees Celsius, or 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the red light is flashing at the same time the green light is on while you're charging, then there's something internally wrong with the charger. In this case, make sure the battery is in correctly, then unplug the charger and plug it back in. If you get the same blinking red light at that point, it's best to have the charger checked out by an authorized Bosch technician.

