How Close Can You Park To A Fire Hydrant? (And What Happens If You Block One?)

Whether you hang your hat in the city or somewhere in the not-so-distant suburbs, a well-situated fire hydrant may be the difference between the loss of life or property and the salvage of both. Even as invaluable as fire hydrants are, the devices — which are sometimes stolen and resold for unusual reasons — can sometimes be a little frustrating, if only because the water-providing devices often occupy prime parking locations in any neighborhood.

That is, in general, a good thing, as the locations tend to be selected to make them accessible to as many homes and businesses as possible. The only rub in that equation is that drivers throughout the world are not actually allowed to park their vehicles in the general vicinity of any fire hydrant. As for how close you are legally allowed to park to a fire hydrant, the answer to that question may vary depending on where you live. But wherever you are in the world, the general laws about parking near fire hydrants dictate that you should remain at least ten feet away, though some areas go five feet and others extend it to 15 feet.

There is good reason for those rules to be in place, as parking in front of one of the potentially life-saving devices could prevent firefighters from accessing them in a time of need. And if firefighters can't roll their big red fire trucks right up to the water sources when they need to, loss of life and property may well ensue.

