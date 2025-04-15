Why Do People Steal Fire Hydrants? Officials Aren't Sure, But There's One Valuable Possibility

Intelligent thieves are typically only going to target an item that is valuable and one they can easily sell. So, who is buying stolen fire hydrants? It could be salvage yards, which deal heavily in bulk metals and other materials. Unfortunately, for those in the scrap business, it's not always clear what is and isn't an illegally obtained item. This has been an issue with other crime waves over the years that have involved stolen copper and catalytic converters.

But obviously someone with a fire hydrant had to have stolen it, right? Not necessarily, as one example demonstrates (via Reddit), a person posted that after purchasing their home, they noticed two fire hydrants the previous owners used as outdoor decoration. Some areas, like Fort Myers, Florida, have public and private fire hydrants. Private hydrants (which in Florida are painted red) are located on private property and require homeowners to maintain them.

Headlines about theft grab a lot of reader attention, and it can appear that nothing is being done about it, when that couldn't be farther from the truth. LA officials have organized a special task force specifically focused on combating this issue that includes multiple agencies and stations. In addition, Golden State Water Company hasn't just been replacing missing hydrants, but crews have also been fitting them with anti-theft measures like a locking base.

