Can You Tow A Car With Another Car?

Many vehicle owners have experienced it one time or another: You get into your car and turn the key ignition on, only to hear a slow cranking noise. Even worse, nothing happens. While most might call AAA, some drivers might find it more convenient and affordable to reach out to friends or family for help. This often results in towing your car with another car to get you out of the bind you're in.

Dragging your vehicle with another — particularly with a rope or chain — might sound like a simple fix. After all, if you have a willing friend, car-to-car towing might be the fastest way to get your vehicle to a repair shop. While it's safe to hook up a rope and pull your car to the next garage, there are many things to consider if you're towing your vehicle with another vehicle that isn't designed for towing. You could potentially damage both vehicles or end up with a license suspension.

Towing isn't an everyday adventure, but it pays to know how to do it correctly and safely. Furthermore, you never know when your car will break down, refuse to start, and need to be towed.