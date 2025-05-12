Why Your Black And Decker Battery Charger Is Flashing Red (And Possible Fixes)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've been in the market for a power tool or lawn maintenance device of late, you've noticed that the major power tool brands are offering more battery-operated options than ever before. That is in no small part due to the increasing number of gas-powered small engine bans being put into place in all corners of the world, including the great state of California. But even as battery-powered devices are, by and large, better for the environment than their gas-powered counterparts, they do have their drawbacks. Perhaps the biggest is that they require frequent charging, and if your charger is on the fritz, it can seriously hinder production on your work site.
If you have a Black and Decker device, the tell-tale sign that you're having charging issues is when the light on the charger begins to rapidly blink red. With a secure connection to a functional battery, that light is often red or blinking green until the battery is fully charged, at which point it will flip over to solid green. So, if you do see a blinking red light on your Black and Decker charger, it likely indicates that you have a defective battery attached.
According to Black and Decker, it may take up to 30 minutes for the charger to determine if the attached battery is, in fact, defective. Likewise, the culprit may also be that the battery is either running too hot or too cold. In this case, the light will alternate between blinking fast and slow.
What to do if your Black and Decker charger is flashing red
If you see the too-hot or too-cold version of the blinking red light on your Black and Decker charger, removing the battery and allowing it to either cool down or warm up may help it return to charging correctly. If, however, the blinking light indicates a faulty or defective battery, you'll need to take steps to confirm that the battery is the culprit.
First and foremost, try removing the battery from the charger and then reconnecting it. If the battery charges correctly, the problem may simply have been a bad connection, and you can proceed to charge without taking any action. If, however, the little red light continues to blink, you may need to consider that the battery itself is defective and unable to charge. Before you settle on that conclusion, you should at least try to attach another Black and Decker battery to the charger. If it charges correctly, the issue is indeed a defective battery.
But if that battery doesn't charge, you may have a bum charger on your hands. And if that is the issue, you can take the charger to be tested at any authorized service center to confirm the problem. You can also pick up a new charger for any Black and Decker battery model through the company's Amazon storefront. The same is true for replacement batteries, should you need one. However, Black and Decker — which owns several other major tool outfits — asks that you take any defective battery to a service center so it can be recycled.