Why Your Black And Decker Battery Charger Is Flashing Red (And Possible Fixes)

If you've been in the market for a power tool or lawn maintenance device of late, you've noticed that the major power tool brands are offering more battery-operated options than ever before. That is in no small part due to the increasing number of gas-powered small engine bans being put into place in all corners of the world, including the great state of California. But even as battery-powered devices are, by and large, better for the environment than their gas-powered counterparts, they do have their drawbacks. Perhaps the biggest is that they require frequent charging, and if your charger is on the fritz, it can seriously hinder production on your work site.

If you have a Black and Decker device, the tell-tale sign that you're having charging issues is when the light on the charger begins to rapidly blink red. With a secure connection to a functional battery, that light is often red or blinking green until the battery is fully charged, at which point it will flip over to solid green. So, if you do see a blinking red light on your Black and Decker charger, it likely indicates that you have a defective battery attached.

According to Black and Decker, it may take up to 30 minutes for the charger to determine if the attached battery is, in fact, defective. Likewise, the culprit may also be that the battery is either running too hot or too cold. In this case, the light will alternate between blinking fast and slow.

