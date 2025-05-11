What Size TV Fits In A Semi Truck Sleeper?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Truck drivers who need to spend days or even weeks on the road need a place to relax and sleep. Fortunately, many semi trucks have a compact living space behind the front seats, and for those unfamiliar, here's what the inside of a semi truck sleeper cab looks like. These spaces can include things like fold-out beds, kitchenettes, and even televisions. Although if you're looking to add some entertainment to your semi-truck sleeper, the best TV sizes are going to be between 24 and 32inches.

Advertisement

One trucker managed to install a 48-inch flat screen in his cab, but the TV came within centimeters of either wall and required some additional foam to prevent movement. This is one of the reasons our list of the best 12V TVs for your RV or camper didn't feature anything over 32 inches, as space is a limiting factor when adding a TV to a vehicle.

While sleeper cab layouts can vary, you'll likely be viewing the TV from only a few feet away. According to THX, if you take the TV's screen size and divide it by .835, it will provide you with the furthest distance in inches that you should be seated away from a 4K TV when viewing. For instance, let's say you have a 24-inch flat screen, 24 divided by .835 equals 28.7 inches or 2.3 feet. So, you wouldn't want to be further than 2.3 feet from a 4K 24-inch TV for the best experience.

Advertisement