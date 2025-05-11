What Do The Red And Green Lights On Ships Mean?

Modern shipping makes use of all manner of relatively new technologies, from using GPS for navigation to building dual-fuel engines in a bid to cut down on emissions. However, a number of key shipping conventions are still rooted in tradition. The red and green lights on ships are one such convention, as the two lights are used to distinguish a ship's port and starboard side. The term "starboard" can be traced back to Anglo Saxon seafarers, who tended to use a rudder hung on the right side of their boats for steering. The rudder was called the "steorbord," which eventually became the modern word, starboard. It's still used to describe the right hand side of a boat today, and many modern boats also still have steering wheels on the right.

Determining which side of a boat is the left and which is the right is fairly simple. If you're looking at a ship from the rear — that is, if it's sailing away from you — the right of the boat is on your right. If the ship is sailing towards you, the boat's right or "starboard" side is on your left. The other side of the boat — its left side — is called the "port" side. Of course, to work this out, you'll need to be able to see whether the boat is heading towards you or away from you, which in bad weather or in the dark, might not be possible. This is where the red and green lights come in.