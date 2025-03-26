What Do Red And Green Lights Mean On A Helicopter?

By convention, the red light is placed on the left and the green light is placed on the right of an airplane or helicopter. Apart from this, a white light, a.k.a. tail light is present at the rear end.

Advertisement

Now, imagine you are a pilot flying a plane in the night. It is pitch black outside, and you see red and green lights blinking from your windscreen. The lights clearly indicate there's another aircraft in your proximity, but how do you determine if it is safe to maintain your course, or should you maneuver?

Let's say you see the lights on your left, with the red light positioned to the right of the green light. As per convention, the green light is placed on the right side, meaning the other aircraft has its nose facing you and is approaching you at an angle. You may need to change course or slow down to avoid a collision.

If you only see a green or red light, it indicates an aircraft going either left to right or right to left in front of you. The chance of a collision is remote, but you would want to be careful in this case.

Advertisement

Furthermore, if you see the tail light along with the red light on the left and the green light on the right, it indicates an aircraft going in the same direction as you. This orientation of lights is relatively safe.