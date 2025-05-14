Can You Get Arrested For Carrying A Swiss Army Knife?

A Swiss Army knife (SAK) is a trusted companion for many people with active or outdoorsy lifestyles. The device is easy to carry and very versatile, depending on the number of blades and tools it has. Its compact yet multifunctional design is what makes it useful in many situations, including opening packages and fixing equipment. However, despite its utility, carrying a SAK is not without risks. Since a SAK comes with many standard tools, such as blades, it can be regarded as a weapon, with owners potentially facing legal troubles depending on local laws.

Advertisement

A man in Japan learned the hard way that carrying a Swiss Army knife can lead to an arrest in his country. Defending himself in court, he explained that he always kept the folding pocketknife with him after receiving it as a gift as a precaution in case of natural disasters. However, the authorities rejected his justification, arguing that it's only reasonable to carry a SAK if a disaster has already happened. The man was not jailed, but he was fined for possession of a dangerous object.

Swiss Army knives are generally not classified as weapons in many countries. In Switzerland, the home of Victorinox, the maker of the popular multi-tool device, almost everyone owns one, even schoolchildren, because of its practical uses. In the United States, SAKs are also not classified as inherently dangerous, and thus, they are legal to carry in most places, and getting arrested for carrying one is rare, if not unheard of.

Advertisement