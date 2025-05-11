What's The Oil Capacity Of The Kawasaki FX730V & Which Type Does It Use?

The Kawasaki FX and FS Series engines are built specifically for lawnmowers. The Kawasaki FX730V is one of these, and has an oil capacity of 2.2 U.S. quarts (or approximately 2.1 liters) with an oil filter, which is the key number to remember if you're doing a full oil change yourself. The FX730V is a 726cc V-twin, forced-air-cooled engine made for commercial-grade use. With 23.5 horsepower at 3,600 RPM, the FX730V is built to run hard and long, so keeping it properly lubricated matters.

Kawasaki doesn't just throw out oil numbers without reason. That 2.2-quart mark is tuned to keep internal temperatures in check while maintaining enough pressure through the lubrication system, especially under load. It also ensures the crankcase isn't overfilled, which can cause the Kawasaki engine to smoke and overheat.

For heavy-duty users or those in hotter climates, keeping the engine within the right oil capacity range is just as critical as picking the right oil type. And no, topping it off with just any oil won't cut it. Engine reliability depends on the right quantity and the right kind of oil. It's not just about avoiding breakdowns; it's also about maximizing performance through every season, especially when this engine is working nonstop during peak mowing months.

