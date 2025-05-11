How Long Will 0W-20 Synthetic Oil Last Before Needing A Change? (And Which Engines Should Use It?)

Whether you drive a highly-strung sports car, or a diesel pickup truck, your engine will require oil — it's the magical fluid that keeps everything cool and lubricated, enabling all moving components to function as they should. Without engine oil, the moving components experience extra friction and will inevitably seize up, trashing your engine in the process.

So, oil is essential, but not any old oil; each engine will have a recommended oil viscosity, and it's imperative that you use oil with the correct thickness. Oils also come in different classifications and types, such as mineral, semi-synthetic, and fully synthetic. Under the microscope here is 0W-20 synthetic oil, a particularly fine oil. One of the main benefits of 0W-20 oil is that it's very thin, which allows it to flow around the engine's internals easily. This is chiefly why more and more manufacturers are turning to it. American brands and Asian automakers, such as Lexus and Toyota, use 0W-20 oil, and some German automakers, like Mercedes-Benz, also recommend the synthetic oil in their cars.

