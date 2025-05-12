6 Discontinued Ford Cars That Got A New Lease On Life

Arguably, the Ford Bronco is the poster child of Ford's resurrected vehicles. The Blue Oval brought the legendary Bronco back to market for the 2021 model year after a quarter-century hiatus. The original model debuted in 1966 as a midsize SUV, competing with the Jeep CJ-5 and International Scout. By 1978, the Bronco had flexed its muscles into a full-size utility based on the F-Series pickup and was available only with V8 power. Its beefier proportions were designed to take on the equally sizable Chevrolet Blazer and GMC Jimmy.

A third generation was released in 1980, and it also shared F-Series DNA, adding a six-cylinder engine for the first time since the first generation. The fourth-generation Bronco followed in 1987, with equally bulky proportions. The fifth-generation Bronco continued to be based on the F-Series when it launched for the 1992 model year, but Ford discontinued the Bronco after 1996, letting the newly launched and four-door Expedition take over. All 20th-century Broncos have two-door body styles.

With the discontinuation of the Fusion after 2020, Ford left the sedan business and focused mainly on SUVs and trucks. Seeking to expand its lineup, the company brought back the Bronco for the 2021 model year. Based on the T6 platform shared with the Ranger pickup, the Blue Oval set its sights on the Jeep Wrangler with the sixth-generation Bronco. Like the Wrangler, the Bronco features a modular design with removable doors and roof. The Bronco's go-anywhere approach is supported by G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Terrain) modes and advanced four-wheel-drive systems. This time around, there's no V8 power. Instead, buyers can choose a base turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder making 300 horsepower or a pair of turbo V6s, including the Bronco Raptor exclusive 3.0-liter producing 418 horsepower.

