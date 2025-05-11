What Is A USB Condom And Do You Even Need One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're at home or in the office, you likely have your smartphone charging needs covered. But when you're out and about without your charger, you may need to rely on public charging stations in places like airports, train stations, shopping malls, and cafes. While charging your smartphone at these places for a few minutes may not seem like a big deal, there's a risk that the USB ports and cables could be used to install malware or steal your data. This is commonly referred to as "juice jacking." In fact, even the FBI advises against using free USB charging stations for this reason. Fortunately, you don't have to choose between convenience and security. With a USB condom, you can safely charge your device without worrying about cyberattacks.

A USB condom acts as a protective barrier between your smartphone and the public charging port you're using. You simply need to plug the dongle between your smartphone and the USB charging cable. These adapters don't have data-transfer pins, allowing only power to pass through. Essentially, this adapter converts your smartphone's USB port into a charge-only port, thereby protecting it from potential data theft or malware attacks. That's why it is commonly called a USB data blocker.