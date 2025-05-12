How Are Heavy Semi-Trucks Towed If They Break Down?

When a semi truck breaks down on the highway, getting it to safety is nowhere near as straightforward as towing a passenger vehicle. These massive machines weigh anywhere from 35,000 to 80,000 pounds, which means they need a different level of expertise, equipment, and planning than your run-of-the-mill highway breakdown.

Advertisement

Heavy-duty tow trucks are designed with reinforced chassis, powerful diesel engines, and high-capacity booms and winches meant to lift extremely heavy loads. Specialized equipment such as underreach wheel lifts, air cushion recovery systems, lowboy trailers, and rotating boom recovery units make it possible to safely lift and transport semis – even overturned or severely damaged trucks.

The first challenge is also the most obvious: Understanding the situation. What caused the breakdown, and where is the truck located? Whether it be engine failure, electrical issues, tire blowouts, or accidents, each situation requires a strategic approach... especially when you have to account for the safety of the driver and others on the road.

Advertisement

After determining the safest and most efficient way to tow the semi, the next step is stabilization. This involves attaching the towing mechanisms, securing the semi, and, at last, transporting it to a repair shop or holding yard.