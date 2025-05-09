Are Ford Model Ts Still Street Legal Today?

Before you jump in the car known by the nickname "Tin Lizzie" and go about your business, it's necessary to familiarize yourself with the rules and regulations of the road where you live. This is because while a Model T is for the most part legal to drive, you will run into some restrictions. For example, depending upon the state where you're planning to drive it, you may find that some roads aren't accessible for your Model T. Rural interstate highways have speed limits of 70 or 85 mph, as well as a minimum required speed of 45 mph.

That's right about the top speed of a Ford Model T, so maintaining that speed on a modern highway is unrealistic. This poses a threat to both Model T drivers and other motorists. While you might be able to drive on the interstate by the letter of the law, it would be uncomfortable and dangerous to travel at about half the speed of traffic. A wiser choice would be to take life at a slower pace and travel on federal, state, or local highways. Moreover, you need to remember that many states require an annual inspection, so ensuring your Model T is in great mechanical shape and compliance with local standards with regards to lights, seat belts, and other equipment is also vital for keeping it road legal. Many classic cars aren't exempt from emissions laws, but Model Ts are old enough to qualify as antiques in some states and don't need regular testing.

