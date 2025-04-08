How Many Ford Model Ts Were Made And What's One Worth Today?

First released in 1908 by the Ford Motor Company, the Model T is one of the most important vehicles ever made. While it wasn't the first car to be produced on an assembly line, Ford took steps that revolutionized how cars are manufactured to this day. Despite the basic manufacturing technology of the era, the production figure for the model is astounding, with Ford able to build more than 15 million Model T's during its 19-year production run. The best estimate from the Model T community is that there are around 50,000 running examples remaining, and they come up for sale from time to time. Classic.com shows almost 300 Model T sales at an average price of just under $17,000, although a the second one ever built fetched $246,400 at auction in 2022.

Advertisement

During the car's first years, it took about 12.5 hours to assemble one Model T. However, Henry Ford wanted to improve how his company made cars and saw an opportunity through the moving assembly lines that other industries were using. By 1923, Ford had made the necessary improvements and adaptations to the assembly line process, and a Model T could now be assembled in just 90 minutes.This refinement allowed Ford to lower the prices of his cars significantly over time. When it first came out in 1908, the Model T was priced at $850 (about $29,000 today), but by 1924, the Model T could be purchased for just $260 (less than $5,000 in 2025 dollars).