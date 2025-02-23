Ford Model T Snowmobiles Were Real, And They Still Exist Today

When the Model T rolled out of Ford's Highland Park Plant in 1908 for as little as $260, that first mass-produced automobile took Detroit's renown for building cars to another level and helped firmly establish itself as Motor City. The hand crank-starting Tin Lizzie was the first vehicle to have a steering wheel on the left side, came with an optional front windshield (before they were a standard feature), and the transmission was so smooth that virtually anyone could shift the gears. It helped drive an automotive industrial revolution that has since become an essential component of today's global economy.

So, how do Model T Snowmobiles fit in? Well, that "automobile revolution" was part of a much larger Second Industrial Revolution that occurred from the late 19th to early 20th centuries, when some genuinely revolutionary inventions were created (the lightbulb, petroleum refining, the tractor, etc.). Trains, motorcycles, and automobiles made moving about the country easier, and big cities with massive skyscrapers started sprouting up.

Enter Virgil White, an inventor and authorized Ford dealer in the tiny town of West Ossipee, New Hampshire, an area that averages 73 inches of snow each year. As the old saying goes, "Necessity is the mother of invention," so instead of creating a whole new vehicle, White built his first converted Model T "snowmobile" (a term he coined) in 1913. He patented the conversion kit in 1917 but spent the next five years perfecting the design before finally selling it to the general public during the winter of 1922.

