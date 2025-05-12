7 Non-NASA US Space Missions You Might Not Know About

Prior to acquiring X and becoming a public office holder, Elon Musk was known for founding SpaceX. The company has become a bit of a household name in recent years, but this wasn't always the case. Established in 2002, the company set out to revolutionise the space industry. It wanted to show that private companies could compete in a field dominated by government agencies. After years of research and development, its agenda became clear: to become the first privately owned rocket to reach orbit. That's how the Falcon 1 was born, pivotal to one of the most important SpaceX missions.

The Falcon 1 was a two-stage orbital launch vehicle fueled by liquid oxygen and refined kerosene. It was about 21 meters long and had a payload capacity of around 1,200 pounds. Space Exploration Technologies Corp., as it was then known, did not let three earlier launch failures of the Falcon 1 deter it from its purpose. The first launch failed shortly after liftoff, barely lasting a minute. The second and third attempts failed due to ignition and separation issues, respectively.

Regardless, on September 28, 2008, the Falcon 1 finally recorded a successful launch. Known as the Ratsat mission, it launched from the Reagan Test Site on Omelek Island. The launch was broadcast through the company's live webcast and viewed by a global audience. Today, it holds a place in history as the first privately developed liquid-fuel rocket to reach Earth orbit. It also signified a new era of space exploration propelled by private funding rather than government agencies.

