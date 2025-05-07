When Did Volkswagen Stop Making The Vanagon? (And What Does One Cost Today?)

The Vanagon, or T3, was the third generation of Volkswagen's iconic Type 2 bus. It was different in some ways from its predecessors, with new engines and a new design, but its rear-mounted engine was still traditional. As it would turn out, it would be the last rear-engined VW van, with the T4's design overhaul moving the engine to the front. When the Vanagon first launched in 1979, VW touted its roomier interior and better passenger safety than the second-generation Type 2.

Early model years had air-cooled engines that churned out just under 50 horsepower in base-spec form, and a diesel variant was introduced at the start of the '80s. Although it too produced around the same power output on paper, the diesel became notorious for being particularly slow. It only remained in production for a few years before it was discontinued. New, water-cooled gas engines with a notable power boost arrived by the mid-'80s.

Despite the iterative upgrades over its production run, the Vanagon's design needed a refresh by the end of the '80s. The T4, or Eurovan, arrived as its replacement in 1990, although the T3 remained in production in some markets until 1992.